Win Probability 58.6%
|CLEM
|ND
ND 58.6%
CLEM
7
ND
13
1st & 10 at CLEM 12
D.J. Uiagalelei pass incomplete to Braden Galloway
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLEM93
- 185ND
Turnovers
- CLEM0
- 0ND
Possession12:594:00CLEMND
1st Downs
- CLEM3
- 8ND
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Clemson
|7
|0
|7
|Notre Dame
|10
|3
|13
|first Quarter
|CLEM
|ND
TD
14:27
K. Williams run for 65 yds for a TD, (J. Doerer KICK)
1 play, 75 yards, 0:33
|0
|7
FG
5:55
J. Doerer 24 yd FG GOOD
10 plays, 49 yards, 6:24
|0
|10
TD
4:11
D. Uiagalelei pass,to C. Powell for 53 yds for a TD, (B. Potter KICK)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:44
|7
|10
|second Quarter
|CLEM
|ND
FG
13:09
J. Doerer 27 yd FG GOOD
13 plays, 66 yards, 6:02
|7
|13
2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|6-0
|7-0
|Notre Dame
|5-0
|6-0
|Miami
|5-1
|6-1
|North Carolina
|5-2
|5-2
|Virginia Tech
|4-2
|4-3
|Wake Forest
|3-2
|4-2
|Boston College
|4-3
|5-3
|NC State
|4-3
|4-3
|Pittsburgh
|3-4
|4-4
|Virginia
|2-4
|2-4
|Georgia Tech
|2-4
|2-5
|Louisville
|1-5
|2-5
|Florida State
|1-5
|2-5
|Duke
|1-6
|2-6
|Syracuse
|1-6
|1-7
