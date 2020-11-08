Win Probability 58.6%

CLEM
ND
ND 58.6%

CLEM

7

ND

13

1st & 10 at CLEM 12

D.J. Uiagalelei pass incomplete to Braden Galloway

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CLEM93
    • 185ND

  • Turnovers

    • CLEM0
    • 0ND

  • Possession

    CLEMND
    12:594:00

  • 1st Downs

    • CLEM3
    • 8ND

Game Information

Notre Dame Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Notre Dame, IN 46556
  • 57°
  • Line: CLEM -5.0
  • Over/Under: 51
Capacity: 80,795
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:CLEM 12
Drive:1 play, 0 yds1 play, 0 yards, 0:08
CLEM ND 50 20 20 CLEM ND 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CLEM 12
WIN %: 58.6
D.J. Uiagalelei pass incomplete to Braden Galloway

Braden GallowayCLEM, TE, #88

0REC
0YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Clemson707
Notre Dame10313
first QuarterCLEMND
TD
14:27
K. Williams run for 65 yds for a TD, (J. Doerer KICK)
1 play, 75 yards, 0:33
07
FG
5:55
J. Doerer 24 yd FG GOOD
10 plays, 49 yards, 6:24
010
TD
4:11
D. Uiagalelei pass,to C. Powell for 53 yds for a TD, (B. Potter KICK)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:44
710
second QuarterCLEMND
FG
13:09
J. Doerer 27 yd FG GOOD
13 plays, 66 yards, 6:02
713
Data is currently unavailable.