Win Probability 90%

ALA
FLA
ALA 90%

ALA

7

FLA

7

2nd & 6 at FLA 26

Mac Jones pass complete to DeVonta Smith for 4 yds to the Fla 22

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ALA134
    • 73FLA

  • Turnovers

    • ALA0
    • 0FLA

  • Possession

    ALAFLA
    2:155:40

  • 1st Downs

    • ALA7
    • 2FLA

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Atlanta, GA 30313
  • 45°
  • Line: ALA -16.5
  • Over/Under: 74
Capacity: 75,000
Down:3rd & 2
Ball on:FLA 22
Drive:7 plays, 69 yds7 plays, 69 yards, 3:00
ALA FLA 50 20 20 ALA FLA 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 6 at FLA 26
WIN %: 90
Mac Jones pass complete to DeVonta Smith for 4 yds to the Fla 22

Mac JonesALA, QB, #10

6/8C/ATT
78YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Alabama77
Florida77
first QuarterALAFLA
TD
12:20
N. Harris run for 8 yds for a TD, (W. Reichard KICK)
9 plays, 70 yards, 2:40
70
TD
10:05
K. Trask pass,to K. Toney for 51 yds for a TD, (E. McPherson KICK)
6 plays, 73 yards, 2:15
77
Data is currently unavailable.