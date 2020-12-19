Win Probability 90%
|ALA
|FLA
ALA 90%
ALA
7
FLA
7
2nd & 6 at FLA 26
Mac Jones pass complete to DeVonta Smith for 4 yds to the Fla 22
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ALA134
- 73FLA
Turnovers
- ALA0
- 0FLA
Possession2:155:40ALAFLA
1st Downs
- ALA7
- 2FLA
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Alabama
|7
|7
|Florida
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|ALA
|FLA
TD
12:20
N. Harris run for 8 yds for a TD, (W. Reichard KICK)
9 plays, 70 yards, 2:40
|7
|0
TD
10:05
K. Trask pass,to K. Toney for 51 yds for a TD, (E. McPherson KICK)
6 plays, 73 yards, 2:15
|7
|7
2020 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Florida
|8-2
|8-2
|Georgia
|7-2
|7-2
|Missouri
|5-5
|5-5
|Kentucky
|4-6
|4-6
|Tennessee
|3-7
|3-7
|South Carolina
|2-8
|2-8
|Vanderbilt
|0-9
|0-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|10-0
|10-0
|Texas A&M
|8-1
|8-1
|Auburn
|6-4
|6-4
|LSU
|5-5
|5-5
|Ole Miss
|4-5
|4-5
|Arkansas
|3-7
|3-7
|Mississippi State
|3-7
|3-7
