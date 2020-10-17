Win Probability 74.1%
|UGA
|ALA
ALA 74.1%
UGA
0
ALA
7
1st & 10 at UGA 40
Mac Jones pass complete to John Metchie III for 40 yds for a TD (Will Reichard KICK)
Team Stats
Total Yards
- UGA10
- 58ALA
Turnovers
- UGA1
- 1ALA
Possession1:060:38UGAALA
1st Downs
- UGA1
- 2ALA
Touchdown
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Georgia
|0
|0
|Alabama
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|UGA
|ALA
TD
13:16
M. Jones pass,to J. Metchie III for 40 yds for a TD, (W. Reichard KICK)
3 plays, 58 yards, 0:52
|0
|7
2020 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|3-0
|3-0
|Florida
|2-1
|2-1
|Kentucky
|2-2
|2-2
|Tennessee
|2-2
|2-2
|South Carolina
|2-2
|2-2
|Missouri
|1-2
|1-2
|Vanderbilt
|0-3
|0-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|3-0
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|3-1
|3-1
|Auburn
|2-2
|2-2
|Arkansas
|2-2
|2-2
|LSU
|1-2
|1-2
|Mississippi State
|1-3
|1-3
|Ole Miss
|1-3
|1-3
