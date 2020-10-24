Win Probability 94.7%

NEB
OSU
OSU 94.7%

NEB

14

OSU

23

1st & Goal at NEB 6

Master Teague III run for 6 yds for a TD

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NEB171
    • 277OSU

  • Turnovers

    • NEB0
    • 0OSU

  • Possession

    NEBOSU
    16:3512:15

  • 1st Downs

    • NEB7
    • 15OSU

Game Information

Ohio Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Columbus, OH 43210
  • 48°
  • Line: OSU -28.0
  • Over/Under: 68
Capacity: 102,780

Touchdown

NEB OSU 50 20 20 NEB OSU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & Goal at NEB 6
WIN %: 94.7
Master Teague III run for 6 yds for a TD

Master Teague IIIOSU, RB, #33

9CAR
31YDS
2TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Nebraska7714
Ohio State141024
first QuarterNEBOSU
TD
13:09
A. Martinez run for 10 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51
70
TD
8:04
M. Teague III run for 1 yd for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:05
77
TD
4:02
J. Fields pass,to G. Wilson for 42 yds for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
6 plays, 76 yards, 2:18
714
second QuarterNEBOSU
TD
8:24
D. Mills run for 3 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK)
11 plays, 78 yards, 5:17
1414
FG
3:12
B. Haubeil 34 yd FG GOOD
11 plays, 70 yards, 5:12
1417
TD
1:10
M. Teague III run for 6 yds for a TD
5 plays, 46 yards, 1:15
1423
Data is currently unavailable.