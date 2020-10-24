Game Leaders
Passing Yards
A. Martinez6-8, 64 YDS
J. Fields12-13, 187 YDS, 1 TD
Rushing Yards
L. McCaffrey5 CAR, 69 YDS
J. Fields10 CAR, 46 YDS
|NEB
|OSU
NEB
14
OSU
23
1st & Goal at NEB 6
Master Teague III run for 6 yds for a TD
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nebraska
|7
|7
|14
|Ohio State
|14
|10
|24
|first Quarter
|NEB
|OSU
TD
13:09
A. Martinez run for 10 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51
|7
|0
TD
8:04
M. Teague III run for 1 yd for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:05
|7
|7
TD
4:02
J. Fields pass,to G. Wilson for 42 yds for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
6 plays, 76 yards, 2:18
|7
|14
|second Quarter
|NEB
|OSU
TD
8:24
D. Mills run for 3 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK)
11 plays, 78 yards, 5:17
|14
|14
FG
3:12
B. Haubeil 34 yd FG GOOD
11 plays, 70 yards, 5:12
|14
|17
TD
1:10
M. Teague III run for 6 yds for a TD
5 plays, 46 yards, 1:15
|14
|23
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Indiana
|0-0
|0-0
|Maryland
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan State
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan
|0-0
|0-0
|Ohio State
|0-0
|0-0
|Penn State
|0-0
|0-0
|Rutgers
|0-0
|0-0
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|1-0
|Iowa
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0-0
|0-0
|Nebraska
|0-0
|0-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|0-0
|Purdue
|0-0
|0-0
|Illinois
|0-1
|0-1
