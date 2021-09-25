Win Probability 87.5%
|TA&M
|ARK
ARK 87.5%
TA&M
0
ARK
17
2nd & 6 at ARK 25
KJ Jefferson pass incomplete to Blake Kern
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TA&M91
- 243ARK
Turnovers
- TA&M0
- 0ARK
Possession5:1614:31TA&MARK
1st Downs
- TA&M7
- 6ARK
Game Highlights
Arkansas' AJ Green finesses sweet spin move for 48-yard TD
Treylon Burks smokes defender for 85-yard Arkansas TD
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|10
|7
|17
|first Quarter
|TA&M
|ARK
FG
8:20
C. Little 46 yd FG GOOD
8 plays, 57 yards, 3:17
|0
|3
TD
2:27
K. Jefferson pass,to T. Burks for 85 yds for a TD, (C. Little KICK)
1 play, 80 yards, 0:11
|0
|10
|second Quarter
|TA&M
|ARK
TD
13:55
K. Jefferson pass,to A. Green for 48 yds for a TD, (C. Little KICK)
4 plays, 82 yards, 1:22
|0
|17
2021 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|2-0
|4-0
|Kentucky
|1-0
|3-0
|Tennessee
|0-0
|2-1
|Florida
|0-1
|2-1
|South Carolina
|0-1
|2-1
|Missouri
|0-1
|2-2
|Vanderbilt
|0-1
|1-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|1-0
|3-0
|LSU
|1-0
|3-1
|Arkansas
|0-0
|3-0
|Ole Miss
|0-0
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|0-0
|3-0
|Auburn
|0-0
|2-1
|Mississippi State
|0-1
|2-2
College Football News
College football today - Week 4 updates, highlights, biggest moments and more
Here are the best moments on and off the field from college football's Week 4.
Richardson throws 3 TD passes in 4th quarter, CMU beats FIU
— Backup quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Florida International 31-27 on Saturday.
UConn uses trickeration on TD
UConn goes with the trick play as quarterback Tyler Phommachanh ends up with the ball and throws it deep to Jay Rose for the 42-yard touchdown.
Yale Earns Ivy-Opening Win Over Cornell - Via Ivy League
Griffin O'Connor threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns to help Yale defeat Cornell
UMass Minutemen vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Full Highlights
UMass Minutemen vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Full Highlights
BC beats Mizzou 41-34 in OT on Flowers catch, Sebastian INT
— Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime, and Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the victory on Saturday as Boston College recovered after blowing two fourth-quarter leads to beat Missouri 41-34.