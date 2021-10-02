Win Probability 90.2%

MISS
ALA
ALA 90.2%

MISS

0

ALA

7

1st & 10 at MISS 47

Brian Robinson Jr. run for 16 yds to the Miss 31 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MISS96
    • 117ALA

  • Turnovers

    • MISS0
    • 0ALA

  • Possession

    MISSALA
    7:067:47

  • 1st Downs

    • MISS5
    • 8ALA

Game Information

Bryant-Denny Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
  • 82°
Capacity: 101,821
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:MISS 31
Drive:1 play, 16 yds1 play, 16 yards, 0:06
MISS ALA 50 20 20 MISS ALA 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at MISS 47
WIN %: 90.2
Brian Robinson Jr. run for 16 yds to the Miss 31 for a 1ST down

Brian Robinson Jr.ALA, RB, #4

6CAR
30YDS
0TD
Data is currently unavailable.