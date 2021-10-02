Win Probability 90.2%
|MISS
|ALA
ALA 90.2%
MISS
0
ALA
7
1st & 10 at MISS 47
Brian Robinson Jr. run for 16 yds to the Miss 31 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MISS96
- 117ALA
Turnovers
- MISS0
- 0ALA
Possession7:067:47MISSALA
1st Downs
- MISS5
- 8ALA
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ole Miss
|0
|0
|Alabama
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|MISS
|ALA
TD
2:20
B. Young pass,to J. Metchie III for 16 yds for a TD, (W. Reichard KICK)
13 plays, 94 yards, 6:31
|0
|7
2021 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|3-0
|5-0
|Kentucky
|2-0
|4-0
|Florida
|1-1
|3-1
|Tennessee
|1-1
|3-2
|Vanderbilt
|0-1
|1-3
|South Carolina
|0-2
|2-2
|Missouri
|0-2
|2-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|1-0
|4-0
|LSU
|1-0
|3-1
|Arkansas
|1-1
|4-1
|Ole Miss
|0-0
|3-0
|Auburn
|0-0
|3-1
|Texas A&M
|0-1
|3-1
|Mississippi State
|0-1
|2-2
