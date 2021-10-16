Win Probability 97.7%
|UK
|UGA
UGA 97.7%
UK
0
UGA
14
1st & 10 at UK 24
Zamir White run for 24 yds for a TD (Jack Podlesny KICK)
Team Stats
Total Yards
- UK47
- 184UGA
Turnovers
- UK0
- 0UGA
Possession8:1611:09UKUGA
1st Downs
- UK2
- 9UGA
Touchdown
Game Highlights
James Cook finds open space for 19-yard Georgia TD
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|14
|14
|second Quarter
|UK
|UGA
TD
14:54
S. Bennett pass,to J. Cook for 19 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK)
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:35
|0
|7
TD
10:35
Z. White run for 24 yds for a TD, (J. Podlesny KICK)
5 plays, 80 yards, 2:11
|0
|14
2021 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|4-0
|6-0
|Kentucky
|4-0
|6-0
|Tennessee
|2-1
|4-2
|Florida
|2-3
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|0-2
|2-4
|South Carolina
|0-3
|3-3
|Missouri
|0-3
|3-4
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|2-1
|5-1
|Auburn
|2-1
|5-2
|LSU
|2-2
|4-3
|Texas A&M
|2-2
|5-2
|Mississippi State
|1-1
|3-2
|Ole Miss
|1-1
|4-1
|Arkansas
|1-3
|4-3
College Football News
Fisher likes how dynamic Aggies were rushing the ball
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher praises his running backs on their playmaking abilities and how hard they ran in a 35-14 win over Mizzou.
College football today - Week 7 updates, highlights, biggest moments and more
Here are the best moments on and off the field from college football's Week 7.
Davis-Price, LSU stun turnover-prone No. 20 Florida, 49-42
— Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers' banged-up defense came up with four interceptions in a 49-42 victory over No. 20 Florida on Saturday.
No. 21 Aggies' Spiller and Achane run over Mizzou
Texas A&M RBs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combine for 292 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns to carry the Aggies in a 35-14 win over the Tigers.
LSU holds off Florida in high-scoring affair
Max Johnson throws three touchdowns passes and Tyrion Davis-Price rushes for another three TDs to hold off No. 20 Florida 49-42.
UConn beats Yale, ends 11-game losing streak
— Steven Krajewski threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and UConn snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 21-15 win over Yale on Saturday.