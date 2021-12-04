Win Probability 70.1%
|UGA
|ALA
UGA 70.1%
UGA
3
ALA
0
4th & 13 at ALA 21
Jack Podlesny 38 yd FG GOOD
Team Stats
Total Yards
- UGA66
- 15ALA
Turnovers
- UGA0
- 0ALA
Possession1:037:56UGAALA
1st Downs
- UGA5
- 1ALA
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Atlanta, GA
68°
- Line: UGA -6.0
- Over/Under: 49.0
Field Goal
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Georgia
|3
|3
|Alabama
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|UGA
|ALA
FG
6:01
J. Podlesny 38 yd FG GOOD
11 plays, 52 yards, 6:28
|3
|0
2021 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|8-0
|12-0
|Kentucky
|5-3
|9-3
|Tennessee
|4-4
|7-5
|Missouri
|3-5
|6-6
|South Carolina
|3-5
|6-6
|Florida
|2-6
|6-6
|Vanderbilt
|0-8
|2-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|7-1
|11-1
|Ole Miss
|6-2
|10-2
|Arkansas
|4-4
|8-4
|Mississippi State
|4-4
|7-5
|Texas A&M
|4-4
|8-4
|Auburn
|3-5
|6-6
|LSU
|3-5
|6-6
