Game Leaders
Rushing Yards
K. Williams1 CAR, 2 YDS
C. Mellusi2 CAR, 4 YDS
Receiving Yards
--
K. Pryor1 REC, 22 YDS
|ND
|WISC
ND
0
WISC
3
4th & 6 at ND 19
Collin Larsh 37 Yd Field Goal
Field Goal
Corso's pick: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|ND
|WISC
FG
11:48
Collin Larsh 37 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 26 yards, 1:54
|0
|3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Army
|0-0
|3-0
|BYU
|0-0
|3-0
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|3-0
|Liberty
|0-0
|3-1
|New Mexico State
|0-0
|1-3
|UMass
|0-0
|0-3
|UConn
|0-0
|0-4
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Maryland
|1-0
|3-0
|Michigan State
|1-0
|3-0
|Penn State
|1-0
|3-0
|Ohio State
|1-0
|2-1
|Michigan
|0-0
|3-0
|Rutgers
|0-0
|3-0
|Indiana
|0-1
|1-2
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Iowa
|1-0
|3-0
|Illinois
|1-1
|1-3
|Purdue
|0-0
|2-1
|Minnesota
|0-1
|2-1
|Nebraska
|0-1
|2-2
|Wisconsin
|0-1
|1-1
|Northwestern
|0-1
|1-2
