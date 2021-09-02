Win Probability 78.4%

NEB
ILL
NEB 78.4%

NEB

6

ILL

2

2nd & 9 at ILL 25

Gabe Ervin run for 6 yds to the Illin 19

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NEB139
    • 73ILL

  • Turnovers

    • NEB0
    • 0ILL

  • Possession

    NEBILL
    10:268:27

  • 1st Downs

    • NEB6
    • 3ILL

Game Information

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Coverage: FOX
  • Champaign, IL 61820
  • 88°
Capacity: 60,670
Down:3rd & 3
Ball on:ILL 19
Drive:3 plays, 50 yds3 plays, 50 yards, 1:09
22

Gabe ErvinNEB, RB, #22

6CAR
20YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Nebraska066
Illinois202
first QuarterNEBILL
SF
4:07
B. Hayes punt for 59 yds,C. Taylor-Britt returns for -1 yds for a SAFETY
6 plays, 3 yards, 3:42
02
second QuarterNEBILL
TD
14:25
M. Stepp run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Culp PAT MISSED)
7 plays, 63 yards, 2:27
62
