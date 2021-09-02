Game Leaders
Passing Yards
A. Martinez4-7, 95 YDS
B. Peters3-4, 35 YDS
Rushing Yards
M. Epstein8 CAR, 53 YDS
|NEB
|ILL
NEB
6
ILL
2
2nd & 9 at ILL 25
Gabe Ervin run for 6 yds to the Illin 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nebraska
|0
|6
|6
|Illinois
|2
|0
|2
|first Quarter
|NEB
|ILL
SF
4:07
B. Hayes punt for 59 yds,C. Taylor-Britt returns for -1 yds for a SAFETY
6 plays, 3 yards, 3:42
|0
|2
|second Quarter
|NEB
|ILL
TD
14:25
M. Stepp run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Culp PAT MISSED)
7 plays, 63 yards, 2:27
|6
|2
