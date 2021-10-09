Win Probability 77.9%
|PSU
|IOWA
PSU 77.9%
PSU
17
IOWA
3
Timeout IOWA, clock 09:46
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PSU193
- 62IOWA
Turnovers
- PSU2
- 1IOWA
Possession11:238:51PSUIOWA
1st Downs
- PSU12
- 5IOWA
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penn State
|14
|3
|17
|Iowa
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|PSU
|IOWA
FG
11:08
C. Shudak 34 yd FG GOOD
4 plays, -8 yards, 1:26
|0
|3
TD
8:37
N. Cain run for 2 yds for a TD, (J. Stout KICK)
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:31
|7
|3
TD
3:21
S. Clifford run for 4 yds for a TD, (J. Stout KICK)
4 plays, 39 yards, 1:23
|14
|3
|second Quarter
|PSU
|IOWA
FG
12:31
J. Stout 32 yd FG GOOD
14 plays, 66 yards, 3:25
|17
|3
2021 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Michigan State
|3-0
|6-0
|Ohio State
|3-0
|5-1
|Michigan
|2-0
|5-0
|Penn State
|2-0
|5-0
|Maryland
|1-2
|4-2
|Indiana
|0-2
|2-3
|Rutgers
|0-3
|3-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Iowa
|2-0
|5-0
|Minnesota
|1-1
|3-2
|Purdue
|1-1
|3-2
|Illinois
|1-2
|2-4
|Nebraska
|1-2
|3-3
|Northwestern
|0-2
|2-3
|Wisconsin
|0-2
|1-3
