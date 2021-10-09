Win Probability 77.9%

PSU
IOWA
PSU 77.9%

PSU

17

IOWA

3

Timeout IOWA, clock 09:46

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PSU193
    • 62IOWA

  • Turnovers

    • PSU2
    • 1IOWA

  • Possession

    PSUIOWA
    11:238:51

  • 1st Downs

    • PSU12
    • 5IOWA

Game Information

Kinnick Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Iowa City, IA 52240
  • 82°
Capacity: 69,250
Down:3rd & 1
Ball on:PSU 47
Drive:4 plays, 28 yds4 plays, 28 yards, 2:45
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Penn State14317
Iowa303
first QuarterPSUIOWA
FG
11:08
C. Shudak 34 yd FG GOOD
4 plays, -8 yards, 1:26
03
TD
8:37
N. Cain run for 2 yds for a TD, (J. Stout KICK)
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:31
73
TD
3:21
S. Clifford run for 4 yds for a TD, (J. Stout KICK)
4 plays, 39 yards, 1:23
143
second QuarterPSUIOWA
FG
12:31
J. Stout 32 yd FG GOOD
14 plays, 66 yards, 3:25
173
Data is currently unavailable.