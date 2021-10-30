Win Probability 74%
|MICH
|MSU
MICH 74%
MICH
20
MSU
14
1st & 10 at MICH 29
Cade McNamara pass complete to Erick All for 17 yds to the Mich 46 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MICH301
- 221MSU
Turnovers
- MICH0
- 2MSU
Possession12:3316:24MICHMSU
1st Downs
- MICH11
- 11MSU
Game Highlights
Corso's Pick: Michigan vs. Michigan State
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Michigan
|10
|10
|20
|Michigan State
|0
|14
|14
|first Quarter
|MICH
|MSU
TD
11:03
Andrel Anthony 93 Yd pass from Cade McNamara (Jake Moody Kick)
3 plays, 98 yards, 1:35
|7
|0
FG
1:18
Jake Moody 26 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 22 yards, 2:51
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|MICH
|MSU
TD
14:52
Kenneth Walker III 27 Yd Run (Matt Coghlin Kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:26
|10
|7
FG
9:18
Jake Moody 38 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 55 yards, 5:34
|13
|7
TD
7:16
Kenneth Walker III 8 Yd Run (Matt Coghlin Kick)
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:02
|13
|14
TD
3:45
Andrel Anthony 17 Yd pass from J.J. McCarthy (Jake Moody Kick)
8 plays, 78 yards, 3:31
|20
|14
2021 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Michigan
|4-0
|7-0
|Michigan State
|4-0
|7-0
|Ohio State
|4-0
|6-1
|Penn State
|2-2
|5-2
|Maryland
|1-3
|4-3
|Rutgers
|0-4
|3-4
|Indiana
|0-4
|2-5
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Iowa
|3-1
|6-1
|Minnesota
|3-1
|5-2
|Wisconsin
|2-2
|4-3
|Purdue
|2-2
|4-3
|Illinois
|2-3
|3-5
|Northwestern
|1-3
|3-4
|Nebraska
|1-4
|3-5
