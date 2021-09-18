Game Leaders
Passing Yards
A. Martinez5-6, 54 YDS
S. Rattler8-11, 60 YDS
Rushing Yards
A. Martinez5 CAR, 20 YDS
E. Gray4 CAR, 18 YDS
Receiving Yards
O. Manning1 REC, 31 YDS
4
M. Williams2 REC, 24 YDS
|NEB
|OU
NEB
3
OU
7
End of 1st Quarter
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nebraska
|3
|3
|Oklahoma
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|NEB
|OU
TD
8:02
S. Rattler run for 1 yd for a TD, (G. Brkic KICK)
14 plays, 75 yards, 6:58
|0
|7
FG
1:21
C. Culp 51 yd FG GOOD
14 plays, 42 yards, 6:41
|3
|7
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Maryland
|1-0
|3-0
|Michigan State
|1-0
|2-0
|Penn State
|1-0
|2-0
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1-1
|Michigan
|0-0
|2-0
|Rutgers
|0-0
|2-0
|Indiana
|0-1
|1-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Iowa
|1-0
|2-0
|Illinois
|1-1
|1-3
|Purdue
|0-0
|2-0
|Nebraska
|0-1
|2-1
|Minnesota
|0-1
|1-1
|Northwestern
|0-1
|1-1
|Wisconsin
|0-1
|1-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Baylor
|0-0
|2-0
|Kansas State
|0-0
|2-0
|Oklahoma
|0-0
|2-0
|Oklahoma State
|0-0
|2-0
|TCU
|0-0
|2-0
|Texas Tech
|0-0
|2-0
|Iowa State
|0-0
|1-1
|Kansas
|0-0
|1-1
|Texas
|0-0
|1-1
|West Virginia
|0-0
|1-1
