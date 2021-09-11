Win Probability 69.6%
|ORE
|OSU
OSU 69.6%
ORE
7
OSU
7
2nd & 10 at ORE 47
Anthony Brown pass complete to Kris Hutson for 28 yds to the OhSt 25 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ORE191
- 167OSU
Turnovers
- ORE0
- 0OSU
Possession12:1710:05OREOSU
1st Downs
- ORE11
- 9OSU
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Oregon
|0
|7
|7
|Ohio State
|0
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|ORE
|OSU
TD
14:27
C. Verdell run for 14 yds for a TD, (C. Lewis KICK)
10 plays, 99 yards, 3:57
|7
|0
TD
8:42
C. Stroud pass,to G. Wilson for 27 yds for a TD, (N. Ruggles KICK)
5 plays, 70 yards, 1:47
|7
|7
2021 Pac-12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oregon
|0-0
|1-0
|California
|0-0
|0-1
|Oregon State
|0-0
|0-1
|Stanford
|0-0
|0-1
|Washington
|0-0
|0-1
|Washington State
|0-0
|0-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|UCLA
|0-0
|2-0
|Arizona State
|0-0
|1-0
|Colorado
|0-0
|1-0
|USC
|0-0
|1-0
|Utah
|0-0
|1-0
|Arizona
|0-0
|0-1
2021 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Michigan State
|1-0
|1-0
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1-0
|Penn State
|1-0
|1-0
|Maryland
|0-0
|1-0
|Michigan
|0-0
|1-0
|Rutgers
|0-0
|1-0
|Indiana
|0-1
|0-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Iowa
|1-0
|1-0
|Illinois
|1-0
|1-1
|Purdue
|0-0
|1-0
|Nebraska
|0-1
|1-1
|Minnesota
|0-1
|0-1
|Northwestern
|0-1
|0-1
|Wisconsin
|0-1
|0-1
College Football News
Ahlers keeps it himself for East Carolina TD
East Carolina QB Holton Ahlers calls his own number and rushes in for a three-yard touchdown.
College football today: Week 2 updates, highlights, biggest moments and more
Here are the best moments on and off the field from college football's Week 2.
Fansville: Is this No. 2 Georgia's year for the CFP?
SEC Shorts looks at the Bulldogs' favorable schedule and chances to make the College Football Playoff, despite the outside noise.
Florida Gators CB Jaydon Hill agrees to deferred prosecution on theft charges
Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill, sidelined this season because of a torn knee ligament, was charged with breaking into a car, stealing a debit card and making $1,700 in unauthorized purchases.
Corso's pick: Iowa vs. Iowa State
Lee Corso makes a pick in the first-ever top-10 matchup between Iowa and Iowa State.
Best signs from College GameDay live from Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones
The Cy-Hawk Trophy is on the line in Ames, Iowa, where the Hawkeyes and Cyclones face off. Here are the best signs from College GameDay.