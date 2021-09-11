Win Probability 69.6%

ORE
OSU
OSU 69.6%

ORE

7

OSU

7

2nd & 10 at ORE 47

Anthony Brown pass complete to Kris Hutson for 28 yds to the OhSt 25 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ORE191
    • 167OSU

  • Turnovers

    • ORE0
    • 0OSU

  • Possession

    OREOSU
    12:1710:05

  • 1st Downs

    • ORE11
    • 9OSU

Game Information

Ohio Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Columbus, OH 43210
  • 76°
Capacity: 102,780
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:OSU 25
Drive:3 plays, 40 yds3 plays, 40 yards, 1:04
ORE OSU 50 20 20 ORE OSU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 10 at ORE 47
WIN %: 69.6
Anthony Brown pass complete to Kris Hutson for 28 yds to the OhSt 25 for a 1ST down

Anthony BrownORE, QB, #13

7/12C/ATT
105YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Oregon077
Ohio State077
second QuarterOREOSU
TD
14:27
C. Verdell run for 14 yds for a TD, (C. Lewis KICK)
10 plays, 99 yards, 3:57
70
TD
8:42
C. Stroud pass,to G. Wilson for 27 yds for a TD, (N. Ruggles KICK)
5 plays, 70 yards, 1:47
77
Data is currently unavailable.