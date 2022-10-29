Win Probability 92.2%
|FLA
|UGA
UGA 92.2%
FLA
0
UGA
0
4th & 6 at FLA 20
Jeremy Crawshaw punt for 53 yds , Ladd McConkey returns for 7 yds to the Geo 34
Team Stats
Total Yards
- FLA4
- 38UGA
Turnovers
- FLA0
- 0UGA
Possession3:161:23FLAUGA
1st Downs
- FLA0
- 2UGA
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Jacksonville, FL
68°
- Line: UGA -23.0
- Over/Under: 56.5
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Florida
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
Listen Live
2022 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|4-0
|7-0
|Tennessee
|3-0
|7-0
|South Carolina
|2-2
|5-2
|Kentucky
|2-2
|5-2
|Florida
|1-3
|4-3
|Missouri
|1-3
|3-4
|Vanderbilt
|0-4
|3-5
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|4-1
|7-1
|LSU
|4-1
|6-2
|Ole Miss
|3-1
|7-1
|Mississippi State
|2-3
|5-3
|Arkansas
|2-3
|5-3
|Texas A&M
|1-3
|3-4
|Auburn
|1-4
|3-5
