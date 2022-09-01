Win Probability 75.5%
|NEB
|NU
NEB 75.5%
NEB
14
NU
10
4th & 1 at NU 38
Ryan Hilinski run for 1 yd to the Nwest 39 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NEB241
- 207NU
Turnovers
- NEB1
- 0NU
Possession15:3312:42NEBNU
1st Downs
- NEB13
- 11NU
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nebraska
|7
|7
|14
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|NEB
|NU
TD
12:41
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda 32 Yd pass from Casey Thompson (Timmy Bleekrode Kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 2:19
|7
|0
FG
2:13
A. Stage 35 yd FG GOOD
9 plays, 35 yards, 4:28
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|NEB
|NU
TD
11:59
Casey Thompson 1 Yd Run (Timmy Bleekrode Kick)
14 plays, 80 yards, 5:14
|14
|3
TD
10:58
Raymond Niro III 43 Yd pass from Ryan Hilinski (Adam Stage Kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:01
|14
|10
2022 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Indiana
|0-0
|0-0
|Maryland
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan State
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan
|0-0
|0-0
|Ohio State
|0-0
|0-0
|Penn State
|0-0
|0-0
|Rutgers
|0-0
|0-0
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Illinois
|0-0
|0-0
|Iowa
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0-0
|0-0
|Nebraska
|0-0
|0-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|0-0
|Purdue
|0-0
|0-0
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|0-0
