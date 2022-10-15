Win Probability 81.1%
|PSU
|MICH
MICH 81.1%
PSU
7
MICH
13
4th & Goal at MICH 1
Kaytron Allen 1 Yd Run (Jake Pinegar Kick)
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PSU84
- 196MICH
Turnovers
- PSU0
- 0MICH
Possession17:456:04PSUMICH
1st Downs
- PSU1
- 13MICH
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Ann Arbor, MI
52°
- Line: MICH -7.0
- Over/Under: 48.5
Touchdown
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penn State
|0
|7
|7
|Michigan
|6
|7
|13
|first Quarter
|PSU
|MICH
FG
9:46
Jake Moody 29 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 64 yards, 5:14
|0
|3
FG
1:25
Jake Moody 24 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 77 yards, 6:11
|0
|6
|second Quarter
|PSU
|MICH
TD
8:29
Blake Corum 1 Yd Run (Jake Moody Kick)
13 plays, 70 yards, 6:20
|0
|13
TD
6:11
Kaytron Allen 1 Yd Run (Jake Pinegar Kick)
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:18
|7
|13
2022 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Michigan
|3-0
|6-0
|Ohio State
|3-0
|6-0
|Penn State
|2-0
|5-0
|Maryland
|1-2
|4-2
|Indiana
|1-2
|3-3
|Rutgers
|0-3
|3-3
|Michigan State
|0-3
|2-4
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Illinois
|2-1
|5-1
|Purdue
|2-1
|4-2
|Nebraska
|2-1
|3-3
|Minnesota
|1-1
|4-1
|Wisconsin
|1-2
|3-3
|Iowa
|1-2
|3-3
|Northwestern
|1-2
|1-5
