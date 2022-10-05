Matchup Predictor

SMU UCF
67.7% 32.3%
According to ESPN's Football Power Index

PickCenter

TeamRankings numberFire Spread Consensus Pick Spread Money Line O/U

SMU

2-2, 1-3-0 ATS

 -- -- -- +2.5 +118 64.0

UCF

3-1, 2-2-0 ATS

 -- -- -2.5 -140

Game Information

FBC Mortgage Stadium
Coverage: ESPN2
Capacity: 44,206

Team Stats

Points Per Game38.534.3
Points Allowed Per Game25.513.5
Total Yards506.3482.5
Yards Passing353.0206.8
Yards Rushing153.3275.8
Yards Allowed400.0316.5
Pass Yards Allowed219.5169.8
Rush Yards Allowed180.5146.8
  • SMU Last 5
  • UCF Last 5
