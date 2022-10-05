Game Information
Gametime Weather
-
Orlando, FL
85°
- Line: UCF -2.5
- Over/Under: 64.0
|TeamRankings
|numberFire
|Spread Consensus Pick
|Spread
|Money Line
|O/U
|
|--
|--
|--
|+2.5
|+118
|64.0
|
|--
|--
|-2.5
|-140
|
|
|--
|TeamRankings
|--
|--
|numberFire
|--
|Spread Consensus Pick --
|+2.5
|Spread
|-2.5
|+118
|Money Line
|-140
|Over/Under 64
Gametime Weather
85°
Team Stats
|Points Per Game
|38.5
|34.3
|Points Allowed Per Game
|25.5
|13.5
|Total Yards
|506.3
|482.5
|Yards Passing
|353.0
|206.8
|Yards Rushing
|153.3
|275.8
|Yards Allowed
|400.0
|316.5
|Pass Yards Allowed
|219.5
|169.8
|Rush Yards Allowed
|180.5
|146.8
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Memphis
|2-0
|4-1
|Cincinnati
|1-0
|4-1
|Tulane
|1-0
|4-1
|Navy
|1-1
|1-3
|East Carolina
|1-1
|3-2
|UCF
|0-0
|3-1
|SMU
|0-0
|2-2
|Houston
|0-1
|2-3
|Temple
|0-1
|2-3
|Tulsa
|0-1
|2-3
|South Florida
|0-1
|1-4