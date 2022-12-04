Win Probability 69.2%
|CLEM
|UNC
CLEM 69.2%
CLEM
0
UNC
0
1st & 10 at CLEM 14
Drake Maye pass complete to Elijah Green for 1 yd to the Clem 13
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLEM2
- 65UNC
Turnovers
- CLEM0
- 0UNC
Possession3:240:57CLEMUNC
1st Downs
- CLEM0
- 3UNC
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Charlotte, NC
56°
- Line: CLEM -7.0
- Over/Under: 64.0
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Clemson
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
Watch Live
Clemson vs. North CarolinaABC
- Also available on Listen
2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|8-0
|10-2
|Florida State
|5-3
|9-3
|Syracuse
|4-4
|7-5
|Louisville
|4-4
|7-5
|NC State
|4-4
|8-4
|Wake Forest
|3-5
|7-5
|Boston College
|2-6
|3-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|North Carolina
|6-2
|9-3
|Pittsburgh
|5-3
|8-4
|Duke
|5-3
|8-4
|Georgia Tech
|4-4
|5-7
|Miami
|3-5
|5-7
|Virginia
|1-6
|3-7
|Virginia Tech
|1-6
|3-8
College Football News
Jackson State goes back-to-back as SWAC champions
Jackson State defeats Southern to win its second straight SWAC conference championship to punch their ticket to the Celebration Bowl.
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
— With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the rankings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, dismantling No. 11 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.
College football championships - LSU vs. Georgia live updates, top moments, playoff takeaways
It's a high-stakes championship weekend in college football. Georgia has won TCU and USC have already gone down. There are College Football Playoff slots up for grabs Michigan faces Purdue. Check out the biggest moments from Saturday.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Haynes King, Drew Pyne and Brennan Armstrong are among the players who plan to enter the portal.
Fresno State beats Boise State 28-16 for Mountain West title
— Jake Haener threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, Nikko Remigio returned a punt 70 yards for a score, and Fresno State defeated Boise State 28-16 to win the Mountain West Conference championship Saturday afternoon.
Michael Pratt scores 18-yard rushing TD
Michael Pratt scores 18-yard rushing TD