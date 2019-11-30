Win Probability 84.6%
|OSU
|MICH
OSU 84.6%
OSU
21
MICH
13
2nd & 5 at OSU 21
Justin Fields run for 5 yds to the OhSt 26 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OSU250
- 215MICH
Turnovers
- OSU0
- 1MICH
Possession10:5813:07OSUMICH
1st Downs
- OSU12
- 10MICH
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ohio State
|14
|7
|21
|Michigan
|13
|0
|13
|first Quarter
|OSU
|MICH
TD
11:43
G. Jackson run for 22 yds for a TD, (Q. Nordin PAT MISSED)
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:17
|0
|6
TD
8:50
J. Dobbins run for 5 yds for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
|7
|6
TD
1:27
J. Fields pass,to C. Olave for 57 yds for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
6 plays, 81 yards, 2:27
|14
|6
TD
0:19
S. Patterson pass,to D. Peoples-Jones for 25 yds for a TD, (Q. Nordin KICK)
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:08
|14
|13
|second Quarter
|OSU
|MICH
TD
10:12
J. Dobbins run for 6 yds for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:07
|21
|13
2019 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|8-0
|11-0
|Penn State
|6-2
|9-2
|Michigan
|6-2
|9-2
|Indiana
|4-4
|7-4
|Michigan State
|3-5
|5-6
|Maryland
|1-7
|3-8
|Rutgers
|0-8
|2-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Minnesota
|7-1
|10-1
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|9-2
|Iowa
|6-3
|9-3
|Illinois
|4-4
|6-5
|Purdue
|3-5
|4-7
|Nebraska
|3-6
|5-7
|Northwestern
|0-8
|2-9
