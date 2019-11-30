Win Probability 84.6%

OSU
MICH
OSU 84.6%

OSU

21

MICH

13

2nd & 5 at OSU 21

Justin Fields run for 5 yds to the OhSt 26 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • OSU250
    • 215MICH

  • Turnovers

    • OSU0
    • 1MICH

  • Possession

    OSUMICH
    10:5813:07

  • 1st Downs

    • OSU12
    • 10MICH

Game Information

Michigan Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Ann Arbor, MI 48109
  • 36°
  • Line: OSU -9.0
  • Over/Under: 53
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:OSU 26
Drive:2 plays, 10 yds2 plays, 10 yards, 0:37
OSU MICH 50 20 20 OSU MICH 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 5 at OSU 21
WIN %: 84.6
Justin Fields run for 5 yds to the OhSt 26 for a 1ST down

Justin FieldsOSU, QB, #1

4CAR
10YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Ohio State14721
Michigan13013
first QuarterOSUMICH
TD
11:43
G. Jackson run for 22 yds for a TD, (Q. Nordin PAT MISSED)
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:17
06
TD
8:50
J. Dobbins run for 5 yds for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
76
TD
1:27
J. Fields pass,to C. Olave for 57 yds for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
6 plays, 81 yards, 2:27
146
TD
0:19
S. Patterson pass,to D. Peoples-Jones for 25 yds for a TD, (Q. Nordin KICK)
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:08
1413
second QuarterOSUMICH
TD
10:12
J. Dobbins run for 6 yds for a TD, (B. Haubeil KICK)
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:07
2113
Data is currently unavailable.