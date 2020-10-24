Win Probability 54.2%
|PSU
|IU
PSU 54.2%
PSU
35
IU
34
3rd & Goal at PSU 9
Michael Penix Jr. pass complete to Whop Philyor for 9 yds for a TD
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PSU488
- 211IU
Turnovers
- PSU3
- 2IU
Possession19:3540:22PSUIU
1st Downs
- PSU27
- 16IU
Touchdown
|FS1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|Penn State
|7
|0
|7
|14
|7
|35
|Indiana
|0
|17
|0
|11
|6
|34
|first Quarter
|PSU
|IU
TD
7:59
S. Clifford pass,to P. Freiermuth for 2 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
13 plays, 64 yards, 7:01
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|PSU
|IU
FG
12:24
C. Campbell 34 yd FG GOOD
9 plays, 22 yards, 3:15
|7
|3
TD
8:12
S. Scott III run for 14 yds for a TD, (C. Campbell KICK)
6 plays, 62 yards, 2:02
|7
|10
TD
6:36
S. Scott III run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Campbell KICK)
2 plays, 4 yards, 0:30
|7
|17
|third Quarter
|PSU
|IU
TD
0:00
S. Clifford run for 35 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
8 plays, 57 yards, 4:07
|14
|17
|fourth Quarter
|PSU
|IU
FG
13:18
C. Campbell 49 yd FG GOOD
9 plays, 44 yards, 1:42
|14
|20
TD
2:30
S. Clifford pass,to J. Dotson for 60 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
3 plays, 74 yards, 0:44
|21
|20
TD
1:42
D. Ford run for 14 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
1 play, 14 yards, 0:05
|28
|20
TD
0:22
M. Penix Jr. run for 1 yd for a TD, (M. Penix Jr. Run For Two-point Conversion)
7 plays, 75 yards, 1:20
|28
|28
|Overtime
|PSU
|IU
TD
S. Clifford pass,to P. Washington for 9 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
4 plays, 25 yards
|35
|28
TD
M. Penix Jr. pass,to W. Philyor for 9 yds for a TD
5 plays, 25 yards
|35
|34
2020 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1-0
|Rutgers
|1-0
|1-0
|Indiana
|0-0
|0-0
|Maryland
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan
|0-0
|0-0
|Penn State
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan State
|0-1
|0-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Purdue
|1-0
|1-0
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|1-0
|Minnesota
|0-0
|0-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|0-0
|Illinois
|0-1
|0-1
|Iowa
|0-1
|0-1
|Nebraska
|0-1
|0-1
