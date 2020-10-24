Win Probability 54.2%

PSU
IU
PSU 54.2%

PSU

35

IU

34

3rd & Goal at PSU 9

Michael Penix Jr. pass complete to Whop Philyor for 9 yds for a TD

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PSU488
    • 211IU

  • Turnovers

    • PSU3
    • 2IU

  • Possession

    PSUIU
    19:3540:22

  • 1st Downs

    • PSU27
    • 16IU

Game Information

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Coverage: FS1
  • Bloomington, IN 47408
  • 51°
  • Line: PSU -6.0
  • Over/Under: 62
Capacity: 52,656

Touchdown

PSU IU 50 20 20 PSU IU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & Goal at PSU 9
WIN %: 54.2
Michael Penix Jr. pass complete to Whop Philyor for 9 yds for a TD

Whop PhilyorIU, WR, #1

5REC
36YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FS11234OTT
Penn State70714735
Indiana017011634
first QuarterPSUIU
TD
7:59
S. Clifford pass,to P. Freiermuth for 2 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
13 plays, 64 yards, 7:01
70
second QuarterPSUIU
FG
12:24
C. Campbell 34 yd FG GOOD
9 plays, 22 yards, 3:15
73
TD
8:12
S. Scott III run for 14 yds for a TD, (C. Campbell KICK)
6 plays, 62 yards, 2:02
710
TD
6:36
S. Scott III run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Campbell KICK)
2 plays, 4 yards, 0:30
717
third QuarterPSUIU
TD
0:00
S. Clifford run for 35 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
8 plays, 57 yards, 4:07
1417
fourth QuarterPSUIU
FG
13:18
C. Campbell 49 yd FG GOOD
9 plays, 44 yards, 1:42
1420
TD
2:30
S. Clifford pass,to J. Dotson for 60 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
3 plays, 74 yards, 0:44
2120
TD
1:42
D. Ford run for 14 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
1 play, 14 yards, 0:05
2820
TD
0:22
M. Penix Jr. run for 1 yd for a TD, (M. Penix Jr. Run For Two-point Conversion)
7 plays, 75 yards, 1:20
2828
OvertimePSUIU
TD
S. Clifford pass,to P. Washington for 9 yds for a TD, (J. Pinegar KICK)
4 plays, 25 yards
3528
TD
M. Penix Jr. pass,to W. Philyor for 9 yds for a TD
5 plays, 25 yards
3534
Data is currently unavailable.