Win Probability 92.8%
|IU
|OSU
OSU 92.8%
IU
0
OSU
7
1st & 10 at OSU 17
Justin Fields pass complete to Chris Olave for 11 yds to the OhSt 28 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IU33
- 132OSU
Turnovers
- IU0
- 2OSU
Possession5:108:10IUOSU
1st Downs
- IU2
- 4OSU
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Indiana
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|IU
|OSU
TD
12:32
J. Fields pass,to G. Wilson for 10 yds for a TD, (J. Seibert KICK)
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:33
|0
|7
2020 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Indiana
|4-0
|4-0
|Ohio State
|3-0
|3-0
|Maryland
|2-1
|2-1
|Rutgers
|1-3
|1-3
|Michigan State
|1-3
|1-3
|Michigan
|1-3
|1-3
|Penn State
|0-4
|0-4
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Northwestern
|4-0
|4-0
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|2-0
|Purdue
|2-2
|2-2
|Iowa
|2-2
|2-2
|Minnesota
|2-3
|2-3
|Nebraska
|1-2
|1-2
|Illinois
|1-3
|1-3
NCAAF News
McCall pump fakes and goes deep for Coastal Carolina TD
Grayson McCall fakes the pass and the goes deep downfield to Isaiah Likely for a touchdown.
Who is on Bama's Mt. Rushmore of receivers?
The SEC Nation crew breaks down who they think is on Alabama's Mount Rushmore of wide receivers.
Week 9 game picks
The SEC Nation crew picks winners for the Week 9 slate of SEC football.
Tennessee's Taylor recognizes a former teacher
Volunteers DB Alontae Taylor talks about the immense impact of his high school math teacher, Kristi Stewart.
Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze currently 'won't entertain' other jobs
Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze currently "won't entertain" other job vacancies, including the opening at South Carolina, and is "at total peace with staying" with the Flames after signing an extension through 2026.
UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson out against Oregon Ducks
UCLA will be without quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Saturday's game at No. 11 Oregon.