Win Probability 95.2%
|ORE
|USC
ORE 95.2%
ORE
31
USC
17
4th & 8 at ORE 48
Kedon Slovis pass complete to Bru McCoy for 23 yds to the Oregn 25 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ORE234
- 277USC
Turnovers
- ORE1
- 2USC
Possession25:4525:59OREUSC
1st Downs
- ORE15
- 19USC
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Oregon
|14
|7
|7
|3
|31
|USC
|7
|7
|3
|0
|17
|first Quarter
|ORE
|USC
TD
13:49
A. Brown pass,to J. Redd for 2 yds for a TD, (H. Katleman KICK)
3 plays, 9 yards, 0:11
|7
|0
TD
7:14
T. Shough pass,to H. Kampmoyer for 14 yds for a TD, (H. Katleman KICK)
3 plays, 32 yards, 1:25
|14
|0
TD
0:50
K. Slovis pass,to A. St. Brown for 47 yds for a TD, (P. Lewis KICK)
7 plays, 87 yards, 2:46
|14
|7
|second Quarter
|ORE
|USC
TD
9:45
T. Shough pass,to D. Johnson for 16 yds for a TD, (H. Katleman KICK)
4 plays, 41 yards, 1:53
|21
|7
TD
4:35
M. Stepp run for 1 yd for a TD, (P. Lewis KICK)
12 plays, 80 yards, 5:10
|21
|14
|third Quarter
|ORE
|USC
TD
7:20
A. Brown pass,to T. Dye for 4 yds for a TD, (H. Katleman KICK)
14 plays, 83 yards, 7:40
|28
|14
FG
2:28
P. Lewis 21 yd FG GOOD
12 plays, 63 yards, 4:52
|28
|17
|fourth Quarter
|ORE
|USC
FG
10:26
H. Katleman 40 yd FG GOOD
11 plays, 58 yards, 6:00
|31
|17
2020 Pac-12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Washington
|3-1
|3-1
|Oregon
|3-2
|3-2
|Stanford
|3-2
|3-2
|Oregon State
|2-4
|2-4
|Washington State
|1-2
|1-2
|California
|1-3
|1-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|USC
|5-0
|5-0
|Colorado
|3-1
|4-1
|UCLA
|3-3
|3-3
|Utah
|2-2
|2-2
|Arizona State
|1-2
|1-2
|Arizona
|0-5
|0-5
