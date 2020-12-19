Win Probability 95.2%

ORE
USC
ORE 95.2%

ORE

31

USC

17

4th & 8 at ORE 48

Kedon Slovis pass complete to Bru McCoy for 23 yds to the Oregn 25 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ORE234
    • 277USC

  • Turnovers

    • ORE1
    • 2USC

  • Possession

    OREUSC
    25:4525:59

  • 1st Downs

    • ORE15
    • 19USC

Game Information

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Coverage: FOX
  • Los Angeles, CA 90037
  • 57°
  • Line: USC -3.0
  • Over/Under: 66
Capacity: 76,750
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:ORE 25
Drive:7 plays, 35 yds7 plays, 35 yards, 2:11
Kedon SlovisUSC, QB, #9

21/38C/ATT
242YDS
1TD
2INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Oregon1477331
USC773017
first QuarterOREUSC
TD
13:49
A. Brown pass,to J. Redd for 2 yds for a TD, (H. Katleman KICK)
3 plays, 9 yards, 0:11
70
TD
7:14
T. Shough pass,to H. Kampmoyer for 14 yds for a TD, (H. Katleman KICK)
3 plays, 32 yards, 1:25
140
TD
0:50
K. Slovis pass,to A. St. Brown for 47 yds for a TD, (P. Lewis KICK)
7 plays, 87 yards, 2:46
147
second QuarterOREUSC
TD
9:45
T. Shough pass,to D. Johnson for 16 yds for a TD, (H. Katleman KICK)
4 plays, 41 yards, 1:53
217
TD
4:35
M. Stepp run for 1 yd for a TD, (P. Lewis KICK)
12 plays, 80 yards, 5:10
2114
third QuarterOREUSC
TD
7:20
A. Brown pass,to T. Dye for 4 yds for a TD, (H. Katleman KICK)
14 plays, 83 yards, 7:40
2814
FG
2:28
P. Lewis 21 yd FG GOOD
12 plays, 63 yards, 4:52
2817
fourth QuarterOREUSC
FG
10:26
H. Katleman 40 yd FG GOOD
11 plays, 58 yards, 6:00
3117
