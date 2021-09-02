Win Probability 56.5%
|OSU
|MINN
OSU 56.5%
OSU
17
MINN
21
Dragan Kesich kickoff for 65 yds for a touchback
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OSU266
- 218MINN
Turnovers
- OSU1
- 0MINN
Possession20:5913:58OSUMINN
1st Downs
- OSU12
- 14MINN
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ohio State
|7
|3
|7
|17
|Minnesota
|0
|14
|7
|21
|first Quarter
|OSU
|MINN
TD
7:22
Miyan Williams 71 Yd Run (Noah Ruggles Kick)
5 plays, 92 yards, 1:42
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|OSU
|MINN
FG
12:50
Noah Ruggles 35 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 74 yards, 6:47
|10
|0
TD
9:11
Dylan Wright 13 Yd pass from Tanner Morgan (Matthew Trickett Kick)
6 plays, 80 yards, 3:39
|10
|7
TD
3:32
Mohamed Ibrahim 1 Yd Run (Matthew Trickett Kick)
8 plays, 37 yards, 4:31
|10
|14
|third Quarter
|OSU
|MINN
TD
12:43
Chris Olave 38 Yd pass from C.J. Stroud (Noah Ruggles Kick)
7 plays, 81 yards, 2:17
|17
|14
TD
10:03
Mohamed Ibrahim 19 Yd Run (Matthew Trickett Kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:40
|17
|21
2021 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Indiana
|0-0
|0-0
|Maryland
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan State
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan
|0-0
|0-0
|Ohio State
|0-0
|0-0
|Penn State
|0-0
|0-0
|Rutgers
|0-0
|0-0
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Illinois
|1-0
|1-0
|Iowa
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0-0
|0-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|0-0
|Purdue
|0-0
|0-0
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|0-0
|Nebraska
|0-1
|0-1
