Win Probability 90.3%
|OSU
|PSU
OSU 90.3%
OSU
10
PSU
0
End of 1st Quarter
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OSU114
- 45PSU
Turnovers
- OSU0
- 2PSU
Possession4:5910:01OSUPSU
1st Downs
- OSU4
- 3PSU
Game Information
Current Weather
-
University Park, PA
48°
- Line: OSU -16.0
- Over/Under: 60.5
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ohio State
|10
|10
|Penn State
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|OSU
|PSU
FG
9:47
N. Ruggles 38 yd FG GOOD
9 plays, 55 yards, 5:13
|3
|0
TD
2:48
M. Williams run for 4 yds for a TD, (N. Ruggles KICK)
3 plays, 41 yards, 1:54
|10
|0
2022 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Michigan
|4-0
|7-0
|Ohio State
|4-0
|7-0
|Penn State
|3-1
|6-1
|Maryland
|3-2
|6-2
|Rutgers
|1-3
|4-3
|Michigan State
|1-3
|3-4
|Indiana
|1-4
|3-5
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Illinois
|3-1
|6-1
|Purdue
|3-2
|5-3
|Nebraska
|2-2
|3-4
|Wisconsin
|2-3
|4-4
|Minnesota
|1-3
|4-3
|Iowa
|1-3
|3-4
|Northwestern
|1-3
|1-6
