          Revisiting the 2017 class: Recruits who had the biggest impacts

          Jake Fromm fended off some immense talent to secure the Georgia starting role. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
          8:25 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          We aren't reranking previous recruiting classes ... yet. But we are going to take a look back at a former class and pinpoint a few prospects who made the biggest impacts for their schools (and, in some cases, the sport).

          Recruiting rankings aren't an exact science, and they always lead to major debates about which players will pan out or bust. Various factors can influence whether a recruit makes an impact at the school with which he signs, but every year there are a few stars who rise to the top.

          Here, we'll take a look at which recruits from the Class of 2017 have made the most of their short college careers so far.

          QB Tua Tagovailoa
          2017 ESPN 300 rank: No. 57; No. 1 dual-threat QB
          School: Alabama
          Status: Junior; starter

          Tagovailoa has to top this list considering what he has done at Alabama so far. No one will forget his performance in the second half of the 2017 national championship game, where he helped lead Alabama to a victory. He had only 77 attempts in 2017 but had 636 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions that season. He was the starter in 2018 and completed 69 percent of his 355 attempts, throwing for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. His touchdowns thrown were tied for third best on the season and -- albeit a big one -- Tagovailoa had only one loss as the starter this past season as a true sophomore.

