The most important commitments so far in the 2020 class

As it stands now, 162 prospects in the 2020 ESPN 300 have already made their commitment, which means quite a few college football programs are already filling needs and holes on their future rosters.

These could change as we approach the early signing period in December with decommitments and flips, but some teams have netted big commitments to fill a need or are adding elite talent to compete for playing time.

Here is a look at some of the bigger gets so far in the 2020 class.

Clemson Tigers

The defensive line haul: When you see your entire starting defensive line drafted in one class, it's imperative to replace that talent. Clemson has been able to do that in this 2020 class with five ESPN 300 defensive linemen. That includes the Nos. 1 and 12 defensive ends in Myles Murphy and Kevin Swint, as well as the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 defensive tackles in Bryan Bresee, Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams. Murphy and Bresee are the two five-stars in the class and are both ranked within the top eight overall. Landing Murphy, Bresee and the rest was a huge deal for Clemson in restocking that defense for the future. -- VanHaaren

Scouting report

Murphy: Possesses good blend of height and bulk for this stage with a frame that can continue to be developed. Displays good initial burst but inconsistent snap anticipation. Demonstrates good strength and can be tough at the point of attack with ability to fire off low and play with leverage. Needs to improve hand use. Once he's on track, he displays very good range. Very good DE prospect with upside.

Bresee: Nick Bosa type. Long arms, good overall power and hand usage. Good motor, plays hard and is very disruptive. Can play high and has some rigidness to his overall change of direction. Could grow into a full-time DT. Good initial first step and overall pursuit. Capable of physically overpowering opponents. We think he needs to be on the inside.

Capehart: Exciting due to his skill. Certainly looks the part. Bad stance, inconsistent motor, but is talented. Shows suddenness off the ball, really flashes potential, but then tapers off. Has some length and height. Could be an end/defensive tackle swing player. Very raw, not a finisher, but has talent to mold and shows flashes of dominance.

Williams: Big, physical kid who has upside. Sudden, quick first step and overall quickness. Raw and inconsistent in his production, but shows real flashes. Foot speed and athleticism are very strong given his measurables. Not great with his hands or plan, freelances.

Swint: Rangy, long and lean and shows good developmental upside. Active and best on the move, but not always quick-twitch. Can open up and run in a straight line. Good third-down value and displays good awareness and timing to jump and deflect passes. Fairly instinctive. Only going to get bigger, stronger and faster. -- Luginbill