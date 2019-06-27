Winners and losers in the college football transfer portal

The transfer portal has dominated college football's offseason, enchanting and infuriating fans along the way.

On this we can agree: The portal, like realignment and satellite camps before it, successfully filled the void between the national title game and the start of preseason camps. In a sport lacking a transactional period outside the coaching carousel, the portal provides daily intrigue. Hundreds of players have been affected, as has almost every FBS team.

Just like the players, certain teams emerge from the portal better off than others. Some teams have filled multiple needs, and some have seen their rosters damaged by departures.

The portal remains very active, but it's time to assess the winners and losers (so far) of Transfer Portal Year 1. This list assesses additions and subtractions, and not only players immediately eligible for the 2019 season. Both the quantity and quality of portal players affected these selections.

Winner: Miami

No new coach embraced the transfer portal like Miami's Manny Diaz, who celebrated new roster additions with portal-themed Twitter GIFs. Miami bolstered both sides of the ball with known names from notable programs. Although Ohio State quarterback transfer Tate Martell made the biggest national splash, Miami also added wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who caught 53 passes (seven touchdowns) for Buffalo in 2018.

After losing standout linemen Gerald Willis and Joe Jackson to the NFL, the Hurricanes picked up former Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill, who had 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2017. Miami also added two potential impact defenders from UCLA in tackle Chigozie Nnoruka and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, ESPN's No. 3 overall recruit in 2016, who has struggled with injuries. Safety Bubba Bolden, a safety from USC and an ESPN 300 recruit in 2017, is another potential impact addition.

Although the Canes could miss wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who transferred to Georgia, their net portal result is undoubtedly positive.