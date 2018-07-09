Steele: Alabama's receiving corps is best in the nation

Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

Which college football programs have the best wide receiver situation heading into 2019? The top unit returns a trio of stars, led by Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy. Here are the top 15.

While Alabama lost three starters a year ago, the unit still had 12 very highly touted players among the receiving group, with Jerry Jeudy leading the way with 1,315 yards and winning the Biletnikoff Award in the process. This season, the Tide has a trio of All-SEC wide receivers back in the fold with Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle (848 yards in 2018) and Henry Ruggs III (741 yards, 11 TDs in 2018), and Alabama is clearly the top receiving unit in the nation.