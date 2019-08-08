        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Steele: Projecting the final Big Ten standings

          Is this the year that Jim Harbaugh finally gets over the hump against Ohio State? Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports
          8:15 AM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

          The East could come down to Michigan and Ohio State again. Can the Wolverines finally get a win against the Buckeyes? The West, on the other hand, appears wide open. We project where each team in the Big Ten will finish.

          East

          1. Michigan Wolverines

          Michigan has not beaten Ohio State since 2011 but was favored last season in Columbus, where the Wolverines lost again, 62-39. While I have picked Ohio State higher than Michigan in the magazine for 12 straight years, this is the year it changes. I like the Wolverines' new offense, and Don Brown's defense figures to be in an angry mood after their last two games from 2018 in which they allowed a combined 994 yards and 103 points to Ohio State and Florida.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices