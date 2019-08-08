Steele: Projecting the final Big Ten standings

Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

The East could come down to Michigan and Ohio State again. Can the Wolverines finally get a win against the Buckeyes? The West, on the other hand, appears wide open. We project where each team in the Big Ten will finish.

East

Michigan has not beaten Ohio State since 2011 but was favored last season in Columbus, where the Wolverines lost again, 62-39. While I have picked Ohio State higher than Michigan in the magazine for 12 straight years, this is the year it changes. I like the Wolverines' new offense, and Don Brown's defense figures to be in an angry mood after their last two games from 2018 in which they allowed a combined 994 yards and 103 points to Ohio State and Florida.