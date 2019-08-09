Steele: Projecting the final Big 12 standings

Oklahoma and Texas head into the season as the favorites in the Big 12, and both have national title aspirations.

But there are other talented teams the Sooners and Longhorns can't afford to look past.

We project where each team in the conference will finish.

Last year on my summer radio show tour, I felt pretty confident saying, "Kyler Murray is a solid quarterback with starting experience, but no way can he match Baker Mayfield's remarkable 2017 numbers" (4,627 yards, 71% completion, 43 TDs, 6 INTs). Well, Murray did just that, passing for 4,361 yards, completing 69 percent of his passes with 42 TDs and seven INTs, and adding 1,001 rush yards. Oklahoma has eight starters back on defense, so it will be much improved.