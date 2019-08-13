Sorry, SEC, the Big Ten has the nation's best receivers

Check out the top one-handed grabs from last season, including spectacular plays by N'Keal Harry, Davion Davis, Kendrick Rogers and Justyn Ross. (1:57)

There's a star-studded cast of receivers returning to college football this season, including perhaps the most loaded draft class at the position in recent memory. Some of the top-tier names belong to the nation's powerhouse teams in Clemson and Alabama, but it's actually the Big Ten that returns the most talented group of pass-catchers in the nation.

The rundown of the top returning B1G receivers is a varietal who's who of standouts for each team.

Purdue's Rondale Moore forced nine more missed tackles than any other receiver in the country last season. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Standing out among them is Moore who exploded onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018. Moore forced nine more missed tackles than any other receiver in the country and gained a ridiculous 892 yards after the catch. He turned 154 targeted passes into 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and a combined 56 first-down and touchdown receptions despite an average depth of target of just 6.0 yards past the line of scrimmage.

Moore is as shifty as they come and stronger than defenses may expect from his small frame. All signs point to an incredibly bright future for him at Purdue.