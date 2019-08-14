College football's new coordinators: What to expect at Oklahoma, Michigan and more

Trevor Matich visits Norman, Oklahoma to learn about the Sooners' new emphasis on defense. (3:47)

Every college football season shines a spotlight on new head coaches and new quarterbacks, but the impact of new coordinators should never be understated. The right playcaller can quickly change the trajectory of a program.

The crop of new coordinators in 2019 is particularly intriguing. One could take an annual playoff participant to the championship stage. Some could elevate underachieving programs into the playoff mix. Others will have a direct impact on the head coaches who hired them.

The following list doesn't include every new coordinator in the Power 5. From talking to coaches and other industry sources, I identified the coordinators who should make the biggest impacts at their new programs this fall. Note: While many programs have co-coordinators, this list features primary playcallers only.

Let's lead off with the most important coordinator hire for a CFP contender in several years.