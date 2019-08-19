        <
          Kyler who? Why Oklahoma has nation's best run game

          8:00 AM ET
          • Pro Football Focus

          At the heart of every offense is a quarterback. At the heart of the Oklahoma offense has been back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners who were no strangers to highlight-reel passes with deep throws placed perfectly in receivers' hands well downfield.

          At the heart of the Oklahoma offense in 2019 will be a different, albeit extremely talented, quarterback in Jalen Hurts. It's true that the Oklahoma faithful will have to get used to a new brand of football with Hurts at the helm after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray went from Norman to No. 1 overall NFL draft picks.

          It's also true that the Sooners will have the nation's top rushing attack with Hurts and the country's best 1-2 punch at running back.

