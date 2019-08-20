College football true freshman All-America team

College football fans were spoiled last season with the unbelievable freshman performance by quarterback Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. The 2019 class has some big shoes to fill, but there are plenty of opportunities for the first-year players to make marks of their own.

To give you a look at the true freshmen who have the opportunity and talent to produce excellent seasons, Tom Luginbill and Tom VanHaaren put together their preseason freshman All-American lists.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Tom Luginbill: Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

The 2019 Under Armour All-America Game standout turned heads in the spring as an early enrollee and was named the starter for the Sun Devils. Daniels, the No. 44 prospect in the 2019 class, will become the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener at Arizona State.

Tom VanHaaren: Bo Nix, Auburn

This one was tough because Daniels is the only freshman who has been named a starter. Nix is in a battle with Joey Gatewood and could end up second on the depth chart. But his ability as a passer might see him overtake Gatewood, and with Gus Malzahn calling the plays this season, Nix could flourish once he has the opportunity.

Arizona State's Jayden Daniels -- No. 44 in the ESPN 300 -- is one of three quarterbacks who enrolled early for the Sun Devils. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Running back

Luginbill: Zach Charbonnet, Michigan

Charbonnet quickly worked his way into the conversation for the Wolverines at running back in August after sitting out last spring while recovering from an injury. The 6-foot-2 220-pounder has earned repeated praise from Jim Harbaugh and is expected to split the workload this season with Christian Turner and Tru Wilson.