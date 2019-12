Justin Flowe, the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 9 player in the ESPN 300, commits to Oregon. (2:02)

The first day of college football's early signing period is in the books, and there was a ton of movement in the class rankings from commitments and flips throughout the day.

To analyze what happened on Wednesday, we will go through the winners and the teams that missed out to start the early signing period. This is meant to only look at the actual day and not analyze the entire recruiting classes, since that's what the class rankings are for.