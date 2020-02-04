There isn't really a name for college football's February signing period in recruiting anymore since the early signing period in December has taken over as the signing day for prospects. An apt name seems to be calling it the late signing period, because that's essentially what it is.

In December, 274 of the ESPN 300 prospects signed their national letter of intent with their respective schools. Among the 26 prospects who didn't sign, 15 are committed to a school, while 11 are uncommitted and unsigned.

That total number of recruits to sign in December has gradually increased each year that we've had the early signing period. In December 2017, when the Class of 2018 first experienced an early signing period, 221 recruits signed. That went up to 260 in the previous class and 14 more for this time around.

While there isn't a ton left in terms of quantity, a lot that could still change on Wednesday, which is the next day prospects can sign their national letter of intent.

What to watch for

ESPNU will broadcast coverage of signing day on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. ET and will feature two live commitments.