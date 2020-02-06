No. 9 dual threat QB Malik Hornsby picks up the Arkansas hat and commits to play for the Razorbacks. (1:24)

College football's February signing period might have only included 26 ESPN 300 recruits who remained unsigned, but there was still plenty that happened throughout Wednesday.

A few teams didn't have room to make any movement, including Clemson and Ohio State, but quite a few programs were able to land commitments, flip prospects and even keep some of their commitments from flipping elsewhere.

Here is a look at the winners for the day, who missed out and what classes overall exceeded expectations.