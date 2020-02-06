        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Which college football teams won and who missed out on February's signing day?

          play
          Hornsby commits to Arkansas (1:24)

          No. 9 dual threat QB Malik Hornsby picks up the Arkansas hat and commits to play for the Razorbacks. (1:24)

          7:55 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          College football's February signing period might have only included 26 ESPN 300 recruits who remained unsigned, but there was still plenty that happened throughout Wednesday.

          A few teams didn't have room to make any movement, including Clemson and Ohio State, but quite a few programs were able to land commitments, flip prospects and even keep some of their commitments from flipping elsewhere.

          Here is a look at the winners for the day, who missed out and what classes overall exceeded expectations.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices