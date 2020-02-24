Who improved their 2020 College Football Playoff chances through recruiting?

Florida head coach Dan Mullen says recruiting is about quality over quantity and getting the right guys to fit the program. (0:59)

Getting the 'right guys' is Gators' focus (0:59)

College football's 2020 recruiting classes have been signed with more and more prospects enrolling early in school. That translates to more first-year players providing an immediate impact, which in turn gives teams the opportunity to ascend up the rankings ahead of schedule.

How will this recruiting cycle affect the 2020 College Football Playoff? For a handful of teams that didn't reach the playoff last season, the 2020 additions could translate in a major way.

Despite the loss of quarterback Justin Herbert and four starting offensive linemen, the Ducks make the list due to continued strong recruiting by Mario Cristobal and staff.