Which college football players could stand out at the 2021 NFL combine

The 2020 NFL scouting combine begins Sunday, which means we're about a year away from Trevor Time.

What about this year's combine, you might ask? There's more than enough coverage of what will happen next week. Every prospect will be dissected, every rumor will be disseminated and every gesture of a somewhat bored coach or general manager in a Lucas Oil Stadium suite will be scrutinized.

Around here, we like to look ahead, to the 2021 combine. Barring a setback or a surprise, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be the main attraction in Indianapolis. Who else will be in the spotlight next year? Last year's combine look-ahead correctly pegged many of the most-talked about players heading to Indy, although Joe Burrow's name did not appear.

Let's get started.