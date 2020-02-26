Which college football prospects rose up the new ESPN Jr. 300 rankings?

The junior campaign is over for college football's Class of 2021, and the camp circuit is fully underway. The class is taking shape with positions of strength emerging at quarterback, offensive tackle and all along the defensive line.

Ohio State defensive end commit Jack Sawyer holds onto the top spot in the rankings, closely followed by offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer and defensive end Korey Foreman. There are 12 five-star prospects all told, including the rare occurrence when a player goes from outside the ESPN Jr. 300 to five-star status.

Washington verbal Sam Huard is the top-ranked pocket passer and Caleb Williams is the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback. There are 17 quarterbacks in the top 75 of the latest release of the ESPN Jr. 300 in what is a stacked class at the position.

Here is a look at five prospects who moved up big and five players who entered the rankings.