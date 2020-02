With 2020's college football recruiting classes now in the rearview mirror, the 2021 group is on the clock.

While it's still very much in its early stages, here is a look at 10 programs off to a fast start at the recruiting trail.

The Buckeyes' top-five class for 2020 included the No. 1 overall player in WR Julian Fleming, and they currently lead the pack early in this new cycle, again boasting the top-ranked prospect, this time in DE Jack Sawyer.