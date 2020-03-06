Ranking college football's top 10 QBs for 2020

We are officially under six months until the 2020 college football season kicks off, as we will see Notre Dame take on Navy in Dublin, Ireland. So, what better way to fill that time than to take a look at the top players returning to college football at every position, starting with the quarterbacks.

While many great quarterbacks will be leaving the college ranks for the NFL this April, a very talented bunch is set to return for the upcoming 2020 season. Using a combination of PFF grades and PFF's wins above average (WAA) metric, we present to you the top 10 quarterbacks returning to college football in 2020, as well as a sleeper to watch out for.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Tigers

Seeing Lawrence at the top of this list shouldn't really be a surprise. He was one of just two quarterbacks to produce an elite 90-plus overall grade in each of the past two seasons (Tua Tagovailoa was the other), and he did it as true freshman and sophomore. Back in 2018, the Clemson signal-caller shattered PFF college records by posting a 90.7 PFF grade, the highest PFF grade we have ever given to a true freshman quarterback, while his 1.42 WAA was six-tenths of a win more than any other first-year quarterback in the PFF college era.