College football's spring practices are underway, and the 2020 season is just around the corner. While many of the top players in college football were ranked in the ESPN 300 and recruited by blue-blood programs, there are a small fraternity of players that didn't receive high fanfare coming out of high school.

Here are a few of college football's top players that weren't among the elite prospects coveted by all of the nation's top programs and were left outside our top ranked 300 prospects in the country.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Hubbard signed with Oklahoma State out of Canada as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound upright runner with track speed, and he has developed into one of the most productive backs in college football. Now nearing 210 pounds with a much stronger frame and just as much explosiveness, the Class of 2017 four-star prospect eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 after putting up nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards in 2018.