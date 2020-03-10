        <
        >
          The best 2020 college football players who weren't top recruits

          Chuba Hubbard has put on more than 20 pounds since he was a four-star high school prospect and gained over 2,000 rushing yards as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. David Stacy/Icon Sportswire
          7:45 AM ET
          Tom LuginbillESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          College football's spring practices are underway, and the 2020 season is just around the corner. While many of the top players in college football were ranked in the ESPN 300 and recruited by blue-blood programs, there are a small fraternity of players that didn't receive high fanfare coming out of high school.

          Here are a few of college football's top players that weren't among the elite prospects coveted by all of the nation's top programs and were left outside our top ranked 300 prospects in the country.

          RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State Cowboys

          Hubbard signed with Oklahoma State out of Canada as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound upright runner with track speed, and he has developed into one of the most productive backs in college football. Now nearing 210 pounds with a much stronger frame and just as much explosiveness, the Class of 2017 four-star prospect eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 after putting up nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards in 2018.

