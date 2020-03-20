Ranking college football's top 10 WRs for 2020

The SEC Now crew has Ja'Marr Chase join the show to discuss his dominant performance against the Clemson secondary. (1:58)

We have ranked college football's top 10 returning quarterbacks and running backs for 2020, and now it's time to turn our attention to the receivers.

As a whole, the wide receiver position simply does not get enough credit for the value it brings to the gridiron. Everyone loves watching the running backs and pass-rushers. But, as it turns out, wide receiver is the third-most valuable position on the field behind quarterback and cornerback, per the extensive studies done by PFF's research and development team.

We all know this year's NFL draft contains arguably the best wide receiver class in history, but college football has no shortage of elite players returning at the position next season. Using a combination of PFF grades and PFF's wins above average (WAA) metric, we present the top 10 wide receivers returning to college football in 2020, as well as a sleeper to watch out for.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase produced one of the best seasons PFF has ever seen as a true sophomore last year. Not only was he the most valuable wide receiver and second-most valuable non-quarterback in the FBS behind only his teammate, Derek Stingley Jr., but his season landed right behind Amari Cooper's 2014 season as the best we've seen by a wideout.