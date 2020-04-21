Ranking every FBS college football team's strength of schedule

The NCAA's method for determining which teams face the toughest schedule is somewhat flawed, as there are teams that had great records last year that will struggle to make a bowl this season.

Baylor, for example, had a dream season with 11 wins and made it to the Sugar Bowl, but the Bears not only lose their head coach -- they also have to replace nine starters on the defense, including most of their top stars. When my magazine comes out in June, I will have an updated strength of schedule based on my power ratings for each team this season.

Here is my ranking for the strength of schedule for every Division I football team.

Opponent record: 102-54 (65.4 win %)

South Carolina faced the toughest schedule last season and did not get a break this year, facing the toughest once again. Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Florida and Georgia could all be in the preseason top 10 this year.

Opponent record: 97-57 (63.0%)

I rated the AAC as the fifth-toughest conference in college football last year ahead of the ACC, so this makes sense. New head coach Jeff Scott pulls Texas and Florida Atlantic in the nonconference schedule, and the Bulls face nine teams that had a winning record last season.