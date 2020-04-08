College football's top impact transfers for 2020

There's no doubt 2019 will go down as the year of the transfer in college football.

The transfer portal dominated discussion around the sport, along with the debate about immediate-eligibility waivers; the approval of high-profile, non-graduate transfers to play right away; and a playoff field featuring three transfer quarterbacks, including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU. The transfer conversation remains strong, especially as the NCAA leans toward a one-time exemption in all sports, including football.

What about the players? There haven't been as many splashy transfers this winter and early spring, although several teams added key pieces for the 2020 season, especially quarterbacks. Here's a look at some of the impact transfers who have found their homes for 2020, as well as some still looking for landing spots. I also have assigned an impact rating (1-10) for each player based on their ability and the situation they enter at their new programs.

This list includes only players with confirmed eligibility in 2020, not those waiting on waiver requests (Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear, Tennessee OL Cade Mays, Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec, Kentucky QB Joey Gatewood, Miami RB Lorenzo Lingard).

Top transfers for 2020

Previous school: Houston

Status: Graduate

Impact rating: 9

The Hurricanes' offense bottomed out at the end of coach Manny Diaz's first season, leading to a coordinator change (Dan Enos out, Rhett Lashlee in) and the addition of King. A Maxwell Award semifinalist in 2018, King made the controversial decision to shut down his 2019 season at Houston after four games despite no health issues. He initially planned to return to UH but instead moves up to a Power 5 program. King is a true dual threat who accounted for 50 touchdowns and 3,656 yards of offense in 2018. He should thrive in Lashlee's tempo-based system.