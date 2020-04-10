Ranking college football's top 10 returning interior defensive linemen for 2020

Last week we covered college football's top 10 edge defenders for the 2020 season, so now it's time to turn our attention to the big fellas on the interior. Using a combination of Pro Football Focus grades and PFF's wins above average (WAA) metric, we present the top 10 interior defensive linemen returning to college football in 2020, as well as a sleeper to watch.

Wilson missed the last few weeks of the 2019 season because of injury, but many thought him to be a potential first-round prospect in the 2020 NFL draft, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him opt to return to Florida State.

Wilson has produced elite PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons, forming a two-year PFF grade that ranks third among all interior defensive linemen to play at least 700 snaps over that period. He has been stout against the run, but the best thing we saw from Wilson during his time on the field in 2019 was his pass rushing. His 90.9 pass-rush grade across his 291 pass-rush snaps was the second-best figure in college football last season, and he won on 16.8% of those reps, which tied for the fifth-highest rate. If he puts up a similar year in 2020, he'll probably be the first interior defensive lineman off the board in next year's draft.