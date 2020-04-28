Paul Finebaum explains why Trevor Lawrence should be the betting favorite over Justin Fields to win the Heisman Trophy Award. (0:43)

The NFL draft is over but the projections for college football players and teams never stop. The future power rankings series returns with the third of four installments, which flips back to the offensive side of the ball.

After examining outlooks for quarterbacks and defenses, these rankings focus on the top 25 offenses for the next three seasons. As in past versions, the offense rankings and quarterback rankings have ample overlap, but they're not carbon copies.

These rankings cover the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons, and consider current rosters, future recruiting, potential NFL departures, non-senior depth and unit trajectory. Coaching is also a factor, especially for those who have proven they can lose great players but maintain production. Don't expect Oklahoma to leave the top 5 as long as Lincoln Riley is wearing a crimson visor.

Let's look ahead to the top 25 offenses through the 2022 season.

2020 future QB ranking: 1

2019 future offense ranking: 1

Scouting the Tigers: Don't expect Clemson's offense to budge from the top spot any time soon. The Tigers boast the nation's most exciting triple threat in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Justyn Ross. Although all three should be gone in 2021, Clemson's long-term record of recruitment and development -- not to mention staff continuity -- solidifies its poll position.

QB Trevor Lawrence (right) and RB Travis Etienne return to a powerful Clemson offense. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A likely 2021 backfield of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and running back Lyn-J Dixon could be scary, and Clemson's young receiver crop (Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson Jr.) should sustain the "WRU" standard. The line must replace four starters in 2020 but will be in good shape for the next two seasons. Clemson signed Mitchell Mayes, ESPN's top-rated guard in the 2020 class. Primary playcaller Tony Elliott remains for at least one more season, and his loyalty to Dabo Swinney could keep him there longer, despite head-coaching overtures.