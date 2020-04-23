Ben Baby announces the Bengals' selection of Joe Burrow first overall. Mel Kiper Jr. and Louis Riddick break down Burrow's skill set, and Adam Schefter details whether the selection will come to pass Thursday night. (2:43)

The NFL draft offers an introduction of sorts for a new crop of star athletes, but it's also a goodbye for the fans and schools these players leave behind. And now it's up to their college coaches to find new stars to replace them.

Let's look at some of the schools that will have first-round holes to fill in 2020, and who's involved in the battles to fill them.

Draft pick: QB Joe Burrow

Replacement: Myles Brennan

Thanks to copious garbage-time opportunities, Brennan took 128 snaps and attempted 40 passes as Burrow's backup last year (he completed 24 of them for 353 yards, one touchdown and one interception). If there was any possible chance of a battle between Brennan and redshirt freshman Peter Parrish for the job, that ended when Parrish was suspended this spring. This is Brennan's job, barring injury.

Myles Brennan has a tall task trying to replace Joe Burrow's production at LSU. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Draft pick: WR Justin Jefferson

Replacement: Racey McMath vs. Trey Palmer vs. Jontre Kirklin

The LSU receiving corps loses a lot (more than 2,900 combined receiving yards and 25 TDs, much of which came from Jefferson) and returns a lot (more than 3,000 yards and 36 TDs). The Tigers get Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase and junior Terrace Marshall Jr. back, but between McMath, Palmer, Kirklin and maybe Jaray Jenkins, it would be helpful if a third veteran option emerged. Blue-chip freshmen Arik Gilbert (part-WR, part-TE) and Kayshon Boutte could get a look, too.